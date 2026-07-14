India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.87% in June on high food prices

India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 9.87 per cent in June from 9.68 per cent in May, driven by higher prices of food articles, mineral oils, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products, government data released on Tuesday showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities stood at 110.2 in June, compared with 109.9 in May. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said WPI inflation was 9.87 per cent year-on-year in June 2026, compared with 9.68 per cent in the previous month.

The rise in wholesale inflation came a day after official data showed retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May. Food inflation under the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at 5.32 per cent in June, compared with 4.78 per cent in May.

Among major WPI groups, inflation in primary articles rose to 7.0 per cent in June from 4.99 per cent in May. The index for primary articles increased to 116.1 from 113.7 in the previous month. Food articles inflation rose to 5.49 per cent in June from 3.6 per cent in May, while non-food articles inflation increased to 11.07 per cent from 9.49 per cent.

Fuel and power inflation remained elevated at 27.41 per cent in June, although it eased from 30.33 per cent in May. Within the group, mineral oils inflation stood at 46.48 per cent in June, compared with 49.82 per cent in May. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation moderated to 34.75 per cent from 61.51 per cent, while electricity remained in deflation at 0.76 per cent.

Manufactured products inflation was unchanged at 7.48 per cent in June. The index for manufactured products stood at 107.8, the same as in May. Inflation in manufactured food products rose to 7.2 per cent from 6.14 per cent, while textiles inflation increased to 10.85 per cent from 10.22 per cent. Basic metals inflation remained high at 12.31 per cent, while chemicals and chemical products inflation eased slightly to 12.78 per cent from 13.4 per cent.

The WPI Food Index, which includes food articles from the primary articles group and manufactured food products, recorded inflation of 6.14 per cent in June, compared with 4.49 per cent in May. The Food Index rose to 115.8 in June from 114.0 in the previous month.

The ministry said mineral oils, food articles, manufacture of basic metals, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products were the major drivers of WPI inflation in June.

The final WPI index for April 2026 was revised to 108.9 from the provisional estimate of 108.8. Accordingly, April WPI inflation was revised to 8.36 per cent from the provisional estimate of 8.26 per cent. The provisional estimate for June was compiled with a weighted response rate of 82.6 per cent, while the final estimate for April was based on a weighted response rate of 97.5 per cent.

The government also released provisional estimates of the Output Producer Price Index (PPI), with the all-India Output PPI for all commodities at 109.9 in June, compared with 109.6 in May. The trial Input PPI for the manufacturing sector stood at 107.1 in June.