India, Saudi Arabia sign pact to deepen water management cooperation
The agreement, signed during Saudi Water Week in Jeddah, aims to promote collaboration on sustainable water management, irrigation systems and capacity building
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India and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation on water resource management, according to an official statement on Monday.
The agreement was signed at the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia's national water conference, Saudi Water Week, being hosted in Jeddah.
"A significant step in advancing the IndiaSaudi Arabia strategic partnership," said the Indian embassy in Riyadh on Monday.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian ambassador Suhel Khan and Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, minister of environment, water and agriculture in Saudi Arabia. Consul General of India Fahad Suri was also present during the signing.
"The MoU aims to foster collaboration, strengthen capacity building, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in water resources planning, sustainable water management, irrigation systems, and other related areas," the Indian mission said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:55 PM IST