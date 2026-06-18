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India seeks $2.5 billion funds from World Bank, ADB for infra growth

World Bank and Asian Development Bank are in discussions to disburse loans worth $1.5 billion and $1 billion, respectively, with announcements likely within the next two months

World bank

In a statement, the World Bank said it’s in talks with the government for “possible support” to structural reforms aimed at increasing private sector jobs and bolstering growth (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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By Siddhi Nayak and Ruchi Bhatia
 
India is said to be in talks with multilateral lenders to secure about $2.5 billion in funding from existing credit lines as New Delhi tees up fresh sources of money after the West Asia conflict crimped its ability to step up spending. 
The World Bank and Asian Development Bank are in discussions to disburse loans worth $1.5 billion and $1 billion, respectively, with announcements likely within the next two months, according to people familiar with the matter. The funding is largely to boost urban infrastructure and create jobs, they added, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.
 
 
India and the World Bank Group announced an agreement earmarking $8 billion to $10 billion in annual financing over five years. The latest funding would be part of that commitment, the people said.
 
In a statement, the World Bank said it’s in talks with the government for “possible support” to structural reforms aimed at increasing private sector jobs and bolstering growth. The bank didn’t disclose the loan commitment. The ADB and India’s finance ministry didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

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India is facing a wider-than-expected budget gap at the start of the financial year after it had to spend more on subsidies to shield citizens from higher oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict. India imports more than 80% of its crude, and higher energy prices have boosted the government’s fuel and fertilizer subsidy bills, hurting New Delhi’s ability to spend on large projects. 
 
The proposed funding from the multilateral lenders will bolster the government’s existing programs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration seeks to upgrade India’s creaking infrastructure and fund urban renewal plans to make the South Asian country a developed economy by 2047.
 
Based in the Philippines, the ADB has committed 683 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $63.8 billion to India as of the end of December. 
 
India is the World Bank Group’s largest client, with almost $37 billion in commitments from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corp., according to the website of the Washington-based bank.
 

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Topics : World Bank Asian Development Bank ADB funding

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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