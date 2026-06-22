India seeks tariff advantage over peers in push to finalise US trade deal

The top US trade diplomat will visit India on Tuesday for two days of talks, with New Delhi pushing for a trade pact on terms better than those offered to other Asian economies as both countries seek to close a deal crucial to mending strained ties.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's trip follows the first meeting in more than a year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on June 17 on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

In addition to uncertainty caused by the trade talks, the death of three Indian sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the US Navy in the Gulf has added to diplomatic tensions.

An initial understanding on trade was reached in February, but uncertainty persists over a continuing US Section 301 probe into alleged overcapacity and forced labour.

New Delhi is seeking a competitive tariff edge over regional peers, including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members such as Vietnam.

"We are trying to work out with the US how they will ensure that we will get a comparative advantage, so that our exporters can benefit," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Goyal said he would be "happy" if a deal is finalised before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on trading partners expires. "The faster, the better."

India will also seek assurances to ensure Washington does not levy new tariffs after the deal. India is also wary of further tariff threats if talks stall, a government official said.

Greer's office said the talks are aimed at "achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade".

In February, the two sides agreed to 18 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in exchange for New Delhi lowering trade barriers and buying more American goods. At the time, the tariff was lower than those applicable to competing economies such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

But a final deal was delayed when the US Supreme Court invalidated Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

Negotiations have been further complicated by the US Trade Representative's (USTR's) Section 301 investigations into India and other countries, which analysts say Washington is using to press India to open its markets for agricultural and other products, and to buy more US energy and defence products.