Services PMI hits 14-month low to 57.5 in March as cost pressures intensify

India’s services sector growth slowed to a 14-month low in March even as cost pressures rose sharply, with firms reporting the fastest increase in input prices in nearly four years, according to HSBC and S&P Global PMI data.

The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the weakest expansion in 14 months, though it remained above the long-run average of 54.4.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s services sector stayed in expansion in March, but growth momentum eased for a second consecutive month. Demand remained resilient, led by new export orders, which rose to the greatest extent since mid-2024. As such, service providers’ expectations for future activity remained positive. However, input cost inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since 2022, indicating that higher fuel, transport and logistics costs are feeding into services."

Survey respondents attributed the moderation partly to the impact of the West Asia war on demand, market conditions and tourism.

Demand trends diverge

While domestic demand weakened, international demand remained resilient. Export orders rose at one of the fastest rates on record, with gains reported across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and West Asia.

The data suggested that the slowdown in overall activity was primarily driven by softer domestic conditions, even as foreign sales continued to support growth.

Cost pressures mount

Input cost inflation climbed to a 45-month high, driven by rising expenses for fuel, transport, food items and labour.

Firms passed on part of these higher costs to customers, with selling price inflation rising to a seven-month high. However, businesses continued to absorb some of the cost burden, indicating pressure on margins.

Jobs and outlook

Employment in the services sector rose for the third consecutive month, with job creation reaching its strongest pace since mid-2025.

Business confidence also improved, with firms reporting their highest optimism in nearly 12 years, supported by expectations of stronger demand and improved market conditions.

Composite PMI shows slowest expansion since March 2022

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index declined to 57.0 in March from 58.9 in February, signalling the slowest expansion in private sector output since November 2022.