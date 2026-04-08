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Home / Economy / News / India set to receive first Iranian oil cargo in 7 years: Report

India set to receive first Iranian oil cargo in 7 years: Report

State-run Indian Oil Corp purchased the cargo, currently on the Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier Jaya, which is heading to India's east coast and is set to arrive later this week

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Kpler data also shows that Iranian crude oil on water is near record-high levels above 180 million ‌barrels in ​April | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

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India is set to receive its first oil from ​Iran in seven years after the US ​temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products ‌to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Wednesday.

State-run Indian Oil Corp purchased the cargo, currently on the Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier Jaya, which is heading to India's east coast and is set to arrive later this week, the data showed.

Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The Jaya initially went to ‌Southeast Asian waters for discharge in China before heading to India, LSEG ship tracking shows.

 

LSEG data shows another carrier Jordan is signalling India as its discharge location.

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India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019, following US pressure not to buy ​Iranian crude, but supply disruptions from the US-Israel war have hit the South ‌Asian nation hard.

India's oil ministry last week said that refiners have purchased Iranian oil because of the Middle ​East ‌conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which ‌typically carries about 20 per cent of global crude supply.

The ministry also said last week that refiners are not facing any problems ‌with ​payments for Iranian ​oil purchases.

Kpler data also shows that Iranian crude oil on water is near record-high levels above 180 million ‌barrels in ​April.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

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