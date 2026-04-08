India set to recieve first Iranian oil cargo in 7 years, shows data

India ​is set to ​receive Iranian oil ‌this week, its first purchase in seven years after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and ‌refined products to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on ​Wednesday.

India's oil ministry last week ‌said that refiners ​have purchased ‌Iranian oil amid the ‌West Asia conflict that ‌has disrupted supplies ​through ​the Strait of Hormuz.