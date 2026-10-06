India sets up unified transport authority to reshape infra planning

The authority has notably been established as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The approval seeks to address the long-standing challenges arising from fragmented planning and implementation across multiple transport-related ministries and agencies. By fostering greater coordination and multi-modal integration, ITLA is expected to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and effectiveness of transport infrastructure development in India, a statement from the cabinet said.

The ITLA will function as the apex body for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal and monitoring, policy support and data analytics.

Business Standard had reported in April 2025 that the government had been in talks to establish such an authority to give specific attention to legacy transport issues.

The authority was initially expected to function under a transport ministry, a proposal which got shot down to avoid bias in decision making, according to officials. Later, a proposal was also considered to establish the authority under the cabinet secretariat, but the decision was eventually made in favour of DPIIT, which also looks after the Gati Shakti framework.

The structuring has been done under the Companies Act to streamline aspects like funding, movement of government officials and stakeholder consultations, rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

ITLA will prepare a comprehensive National Transport Master Plan with

a planning horizon of ten years or more, covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.

It will also evaluate short-term sectoral plans and annual plans of transport Ministries to ensure consistency and alignment with the National Transport Master Plan and promote multi-modal infrastructure development.

The authority may feature several directors and 3-4 joint secretary-level officers while being headed by a senior bureaucrat, according to an official in the know. The government has been working on short-term and medium-term sectoral plans for most sectors as part of its Viksit Bharat @2047 programme.

The authority will also undertake technical appraisal of central infrastructure projects costing ₹500 crore or more. “Financial appraisal will continue to be carried out through the existing financial appraisal mechanisms,” the cabinet statement said.

According to experts, the move will lead to more ease of doing business for investors as transport projects will become more seamless.

“With India working towards reducing logistics costs as a share of GDP, the focus now must be on translating integrated planning into coordinated execution across transport modes. The Authority’s ability to align projects, monitor implementation and improve investment efficiency will be critical to reducing logistics costs and strengthening the competitiveness of India’s transport and logistics ecosystem,” said Kushal Kumar Singh, partner at Deloitte.

The move, according to officials, was necessitated as transport planning required more deliberation than the Gati Shakti Network Planning Group could offer.

The economics of each mode of transport and its ability to create positive ripple effects based on areas and their primary mobility needs specific research and planning, said an expert.