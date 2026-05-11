India should triple clean energy target to 1,500 GW by 2030: Amitabh Kant

India should sharply raise its clean energy ambition from the current target of 500 GW to 1,500 GW by 2030 to secure energy independence and emerge as a global green energy hub, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Crafting the Future Energy Landscape: The Here & Now on Energy Transition”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant said India’s energy transition was no longer merely a climate objective but a strategic and geopolitical necessity amid rising global uncertainties and supply disruptions.

“This is not a climate necessity. This is a geopolitical and strategic necessity for India,” Kant said, highlighting the country’s dependence on imports for 85 per cent of its fossil fuel requirement and nearly 50 per cent of its gas demand.

Kant argued that India’s current clean energy goals lacked ambition and said the country must rapidly scale up renewable capacity, battery storage, transmission infrastructure and electrification to support long-term economic growth.

He also proposed aggressive timelines for phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles, suggesting that India should stop registering fossil fuel-powered two- and three-wheelers beyond 2027, buses and trucks beyond 2030, and four-wheelers beyond 2032. “India needs to move from becoming a petrol state to an electric state,” he said.

Kant warned that inadequate transmission infrastructure was becoming a major bottleneck in the country’s energy transition, claiming that nearly 31 GW of renewable power capacity was currently stranded due to evacuation constraints. He said the central government must work with discoms to build transmission lines, grids and digitised infrastructure ahead of demand growth.

Renewable energy developer ReNew’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Sumant Sinha, who was also participating in the discussion, said the industry had moved beyond “vanilla solar and wind”, with the next phase of growth centred on round-the-clock renewable energy backed by battery storage systems.

“We are seeing daytime prices crashing too close to zero,” Sinha said, adding that utilities and industries were increasingly demanding firm and dispatchable renewable energy solutions instead of intermittent supply.

Kant also pushed for rapid deployment of battery storage systems, arguing that round-the-clock renewable energy would not be possible without large-scale storage integration.

On nuclear energy, Kant called for quicker operationalisation of reforms following the passage of the Shanti Bill. He urged the government to notify rules quickly and enable private sector participation in small modular reactor (SMR) projects.

Speaking at the same event, former ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir said recent geopolitical tensions had exposed India’s energy vulnerability, noting that the country currently held only 9.5 days of strategic petroleum reserves compared with the International Energy Agency’s 90-day benchmark. “We have really woken up to how vulnerable we are,” he said, while also calling for diversification of crude sourcing and greater investments in energy resilience.