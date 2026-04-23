Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-South Korea to conclude FTA renegotiation by mid-2027: Goyal

India-South Korea to conclude FTA renegotiation by mid-2027: Goyal

India and South Korea aim to conclude FTA renegotiation by mid-2027, focusing on fair trade, localisation, and reducing barriers amid concerns over trade imbalance

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and South Korea have decided to conclude the renegotiation talks for the free trade agreement (FTA) by mid-2027, prioritising a more mutually beneficial partnership while also addressing non-tariff barriers and rules of origin, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. 
“Through sustained and concerted efforts, the two countries have decided to go beyond the earlier agreed aspects and prioritise a more reciprocal and mutually beneficial partnership, with a strong focus on key sectors of shared interest, while also addressing non-tariff barriers and rules of origin. The renegotiation talks are expected to conclude by the end of 2026 or, at the latest, by mid-2027,” Goyal said in a post on X. 
 
Goyal’s post came as a reaction to a post by former Infosys chief finance officer (CFO) TV Mohandas Pai, who in turn, was reacting to a media report about high repatriation of profits by South Korean companies operating in India. 
“They have a predatory policy of making India import dependent, localisation is poor. They do not allow Indian business freely into their markets as India does. Please push them to open their markets,” Pai wrote, tagging Goyal. 
Goyal said the India–Republic of Korea FTA, signed in 2009 and brought into effect in 2010 during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) II, is the result of a “poorly negotiated, imbalanced” agreement tilted against India. “Since then, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries has increased by 92.7 per cent, with India’s imports rising by 103.7 per cent, clearly not favouring India. Thus, while overall trade expanded, the trade deficit also widened,” he said. 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Lee Jae Myung, India South korea

How South Korea tie-up could help India reduce costly freight dependence

India South Korea Trade

Datanomics: India eyes South Korea agreement review as deficit widenspremium

Narendra Modi, Lee Jae Myung, India South korea

India open to South Korean firms in vessel flagging, port infra projects

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lee Jae Myung, South Korean President, Korean President

Chips to ships: South Korea, India must collaborate in additional sectorspremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lee Jae Myung, South Korean President, Korean President

Focus on boosting shipbuilding ties: India, S Korea set $50 bn trade target

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye met and agreed to commence negotiations to amend the India–Korea FTA, with a view to achieving both qualitative and quantitative growth in trade through an agreed road map. Thereafter, at the Ministerial-level Meeting of the Joint Committee under the Indonesia–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IKCEPA), the ministers announced the launch of renegotiations, under which eleven rounds were held, and an Early Harvest Package was agreed upon. 
“At the same time, consistent follow-up to enhance localisation and reduce import dependency of Korean companies operating in India has begun to yield results. We are now witnessing genuine indigenisation and improved reciprocity,” Goyal added. 
Responding to the news report, Kyunghoon Kim, head of India & South Asia Team at Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) said repatriation is natural by the for-profit companies and Indian shareholders also receive dividends. “Localisation takes time. Firms will invest when the business environment is competitive and that environment in India is improving. Korean firms like Hyundai are already localising, and this will likely accelerate thanks to regulatory reform, infra development, PLI etc,” he said in a post on X. 
During the three-day visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, India and South Korea on Monday said that they would boost their economic ties by expanding cooperation in energy, critical minerals, shipbuilding, semiconductors and steel as they seek to double their trade to $50 billion by 2030.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

West Asia conflict may turn supply shocks into demand shocks: RBI Bulletin

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

Oil firms lose ₹20/l petrol, ₹100/l diesel; no plan to hike price: Govt

Artificial intelligence, AI

Bernstein flags structural risks to India growth in open letter to PM

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 19.06% in February 2026

RBI Grade B

West Asia war, supply issues may pose challenges to economy: RBI Bulletin

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-South Korea free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Senior Citizen FD RatesKarnataka SSLC Result 2026UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Google Workspace IntelligenceQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table