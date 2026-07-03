India targets $1 trn exports in FY27, eyes 17% goods export growth: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is aiming to raise its total exports to $1 trillion in 2026-27, with merchandise exports expected to grow 16-17 per cent to about $530 billion and services exports targeted at $470 billion.

Speaking at the Board of Trade meeting at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi, Goyal said the target would require a sharp increase in both goods and services shipments.

"We were at $863 billion last year. We want to grow to $1 trillion in exports this year. And to reach $1 trillion, our goods exports will have to increase from $440 billion to about $530 billion. That is a 17 per cent growth in goods. Services will have to grow from $421 billion to about $470 billion. That is how we'll reach a trillion, which is a growth of about 11 per cent," he said.

India's total exports stood at $863 billion in 2025-26, comprising merchandise exports of $442 billion and services exports of $421 billion.

Goyal said discussions at the Board of Trade meeting focused on suggestions from industry representatives and state governments to support export growth.

"We have all pledged to achieve the target of $1 trillion in exports this year. Looking at the data up to June, we are well on track, with an estimated export growth of around 15 per cent in the first quarter," he said.

The minister said free trade agreements signed by India were helping expand market access for domestic exporters. "It is evident that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with various nations, opening up markets across 38 developed countries, are yielding results. In these markets, we do not compete; instead, we complement each other," he said.

Goyal also said the UAE agreement is already operational, while the trade pact with the UK is expected to take effect later this month. "Oman FTA has become operational from the first of June. UAE is operational. UK will become operational by the 15th of July, and a big market is waiting for you," he said.

Goyal further urged exporters to expand their presence in global markets. "I am looking for an ambitious target, and I want all of you to support me so that we don't fail in this $1 trillion export target. So let's work together. Currently, India is becoming more and more secure. The world wants to work with us. We have to go out and capture those world markets," he said.

The minister said the government's export promotion efforts would include support for branding and market outreach. "Our export promotion mission will help you set up branding overseas," he said, adding that success in export markets would require improvements in quality, skills and international engagement.

Goyal also announced plans to deploy trained export facilitators across the country to support businesses, particularly smaller firms. "We will be training 1,000 young men and women, who will then be deputed to all your states and to your districts," he said.

These officials, he added, would act as nodal officers and assist enterprises with data, guidance and export-related processes.

The minister also cited growth in defence exports as an example of India's expanding presence in overseas markets. "Today, we are exporting defence equipment to 100 countries and achieved a historic ₹38,400 crore in defence exports last year. We have exported more defence goods than we have imported. We have a surplus in defence exports," he said.

Goyal said the government would continue efforts to simplify business regulations, reduce compliance requirements and improve industrial infrastructure to support export-led growth. "The whole world is our stage. But the actors have to come from within India," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)