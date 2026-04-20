India to build Korea industrial township, push for balanced trade: Goyal

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India plans to set up a dedicated “Korea enclave”, or a large industrial township with plug-and-play infrastructure, to attract greater investment from South Korean companies.

Speaking at the India Korea Business Forum, Goyal said that the proposed enclave, discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, is aimed at creating a ready ecosystem for Korean firms, with industrial, commercial, and social infrastructure to ease operations and improve investor comfort.

“Schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants can all be made available so that expatriates who come from Korea, bringing technology and running Korean companies here, can also feel at home, and we believe that this will help us attract large pools of investment and capital,” added Goyal on the sidelines of the event.

Goyal said the two sides have agreed to upgrade the India–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on a “fast-track, mission mode” basis. The review will focus on addressing non-tariff barriers, easing rules of origin, expanding market access, and simplifying business processes to make bilateral trade more balanced.

“The aim is to move towards a more equitable economic partnership and not one defined by large trade deficits,” he said, noting that the current framework had not worked in India’s favour.

Goyal said the two sides have agreed to work on a mission mode to upgrade the India–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), addressing several non-tariff barriers, making it easier to do business between the two countries, easing the rules of origin, expanding market access, and opening up the doors in both countries.

The CEPA, which came into force in 2010, was India’s first such agreement with a major East Asian economy and aimed to liberalise trade in goods and services and promote investment flows. While it led to an expansion in bilateral trade, India has raised concerns that tariff concessions disproportionately benefited Korean exports, particularly in electronics, automobiles, and steel. This has resulted in a widening trade deficit, prompting New Delhi to seek a review of the agreement to ensure more balanced gains.

“The original comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in 2010 has not worked for India because of the irrational way in which the CEPA was finalised in 2010. It has led to a tripling of our trade deficit with Korea. We will work towards doubling our trade in the next four years until 2030, while also working towards a more balanced trade deal,” added Goyal on the sidelines.

Goyal added that doubling bilateral trade by 2030 would require annual growth of around 18 per cent, underscoring the need for both sides to address structural issues and improve market access.

India seeks preferential US market access mechanism in trade talks: Goyal

On the sidelines of the event, Goyal said that India is seeking to finalise the mechanism through which it can secure preferential access in the US market compared to its competitors, in its trade talks in Washington.

“We have almost finalised our free trade agreement with them. We are trying to cross the Ts and dot the Is, and work out what would be the mechanism by which India can get preferential market access in the US market, compared to our competitors. The team will be discussing these aspects while they are in Washington,” he said.

An Indian delegation has travelled to Washington, D.C., for another round of discussions with officials from the United States on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with talks focusing on issues related to tariffs, market access, and regulatory frameworks.

Over the past few months, India and the US have held multiple rounds of discussions on the proposed deal, including talks on a possible interim or “early harvest” arrangement, but a final agreement has not yet been concluded.

The US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, wrote on X: "The Indian trade delegation will be arriving in Washington this week. A great step to finalise our bilateral trade deal. A win-win for both nations!"