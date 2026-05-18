India to continue buying Russia oil even without US waiver, says govt

Indian refiners would continue buying crude oil from Russia even as the US waiver on purchases of petroleum products from Moscow lapsed on May 16, a senior government official said on Monday.

India ramped up crude oil purchases from Russia, primarily on the back of the US waiver, since the beginning of the West Asia conflict to ensure fuel availability in the country. The non-renewal of the US waiver for Russian oil would not have any impact on India’s supply of crude oil, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), at an inter-ministerial briefing.

Issuing a waiver, the US had allowed countries to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products until May 16 that were loaded onto vessels on or before April 17.

“I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing (crude oil) from Russia before and during the waiver. We are even buying now. There should be commercial sense for OMCs to purchase (Russian oil). There is no shortage of crude oil; enough crude has been tied up. Waiver or no waiver, it shall not affect our supplies and all efforts have been taken to that effect,” said Sharma.

Since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, Russian crude oil has played a major role in ensuring fuel availability in India. However, soaring energy prices have hit the finances of the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

On May 16, OMCs raised petrol and diesel prices in the country by ₹3 per litre, the first increase in four years, to partially reduce under-recoveries. After the recent price hike, the state-run fuel retailers are incurring under-recovery of ₹750 crore each day on sales of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, Sharma said. This compares with under-recovery of ₹1,000 crore per day earlier.

“Under-recovery is still there. Now, it is in the range of ₹750 crore per day, which includes petrol, diesel, and LPG put together,” said Sharma.

The official said the government does not plan to extend financial support for the current under-recoveries incurred by the OMCs.

On May 15, the Indian government reduced the export levy on diesel to ₹16.50 per litre from ₹23 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹16 per litre from ₹33 per litre. Export duty on petrol was imposed at ₹3 per litre.

India’s shipping ministry said an India-bound LPG carrier, SYMI, which had safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 13, has completed the discharge of the entire cargo. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel carried 19,965 tonnes of LPG and berthed at Kandla port in Gujarat on May 16.