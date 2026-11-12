Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India to have one of the 'best' trade deals with the US: Piyush Goyal

India to have one of the 'best' trade deals with the US: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has negotiated a strong set of outcomes and expects one of its best trade deals with the US, as talks continue.

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has negotiated a strong set of outcomes and expects one of its best trade deals with the US, as talks continue(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will have one of the "best" trade deals with the US in every respect.

He said that India has negotiated a very good set of outcomes with the US in the pact.

"And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US," he told reporters here.

India and the US in February finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crude

Crude oil retreat may offer India macroeconomic relief in H2 of FY27premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India Inc's ECB, FCCB fundraising intent falls to $7 billion in September

rupee dollar

Rupee slips past 94 per dollar, bond yields harden ahead of auction

PLI scheme, Production-linked incentive

PLI schemes meet just 28% of employment target by FY26: NITI Aayog report

manufacturing sector, economy

Nearly 70% of PLI scheme segments on track, says NITI Aayog report

Topics : Piyush Goyal US India relations trade agreements

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:08 PM IST