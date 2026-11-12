India to have one of the 'best' trade deals with the US: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will have one of the "best" trade deals with the US in every respect.

He said that India has negotiated a very good set of outcomes with the US in the pact.

"And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US," he told reporters here.

India and the US in February finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations.