India to host Africa summit after 11 years amid strategic outreach

Over the years, China has emerged as Africa’s largest trading partner, with trade reaching a record $348 billion in 2025, but heavily skewed in Beijing’s favour. China’s exports to Africa increased by almost 25 per cent to $225 billion. In comparison, Africa’s exports to China increased by only 5 per cent to $123 billion.

Recently, Beijing also rolled out a policy of tariff-free access — already in place for Africa’s exports of oil and minerals — to its market for African countries for the next two years to address this imbalance in trade. This also sits well with Africa's desire for newer markets for its exports after the US slapped tariffs on its goods.

In comparison with China, India’s trade with Africa in financial year 2024-25 was a mere $81.99 billion, with Indian exports accounting for $42.6 billion and imports amounting to $39.2 billion. India is currently Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner and among its top five investors. India’s cumulative investment in Africa has reached approximately $80 billion between 1996 and 2025.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that its ties with Africa are rooted in trust, solidarity, and shared development priorities, and go back centuries through Indian Ocean trade and the shared struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

How is India positioning its partnership with Africa?

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) has maintained that India’s engagement with Africa, unlike that of the US, the rest of the western world, and China, is guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, and a demand-driven development partnership aligned with African priorities, envisaged in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The IAFS has provided a structured framework for India-Africa cooperation, with the first such summit taking place in 2008, the second in 2011, and the third in 2015. India maintains diplomatic missions in 46 out of 54 African countries, covering all sub-regions of Africa, and has opened 17 new missions across the continent since 2018.

The 11-year delay in hosting the IAFS notwithstanding, New Delhi’s sustained engagement with the African continent in the past 10 years has seen 49 high-level visits to African countries, while there were at least 100 visits to India from these nations. This year's IAFS hopes to build on this robust outreach and consolidate New Delhi’s efforts at increasing its bilateral trade and investment with Africa.

During his visit to Kampala in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the ‘guiding principles for India’s engagement with Africa’, which emphasise a partnership based on African priorities, including cooperation in areas such as development partnership, capacity building, defence and maritime affairs, trade and investment, and strong people-to-people ties.

During its G20 Presidency, India played a key role in securing the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20. New Delhi also worked closely with fellow BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others) members to include two African countries, Egypt and Ethiopia, in the grouping during the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg in 2023.

What will be discussed at the India Africa Forum Summit?

The fourth IAFS, to be attended by several African heads of state and government, will explore further opportunities for India to become a partner in Africa’s progress, MEA officials said. Alongside the summit, an India-Africa business dialogue is also being organised. The summit will conclude on May 31 with an outcomes document.

There are likely to be discussions on India’s duty-free tariff preference (DFTP) scheme, which currently allows duty-free access to 98.2 per cent of India’s tariff lines for Least Developed Countries, benefiting 33 African nations. The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area has enhanced prospects for intra-African trade and offers new opportunities for Indian businesses to engage with a more integrated African market.

The IAFS will also see delegates discuss India’s overseas development assistance to the African continent, which currently stands at 190 Lines of Credit (LoCs) worth over $10 billion to 41 African countries, supporting projects in sectors such as power, water supply, agriculture, transport, rural electrification, and digital connectivity. So far, 220 projects worth $4.5 billion have been successfully completed.

India has also provided grant assistance exceeding $700 million for several development projects since 2015. It has set up eight vocational training centres, seven IT centres, and various other capacity-building institutions in Africa.

India has also supported agricultural development, including seed development and fertiliser production, and set up technology parks in Rwanda, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, and Lesotho. India has offered more than 70,000 scholarships and skill development slots under various schemes since 2015 and trained over 40,000 officials. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus has come up in Zanzibar, Tanzania, as well as a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Uganda.

India supplies nearly 50 per cent of Africa’s generic medicines. New Delhi also helped with medical assistance of $5 million to 32 African countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How is India expanding strategic and defence ties with Africa?

In the defence sector, India has deployed over 5,000 peacekeepers in United Nations missions across Africa. India exports defence equipment and trains military personnel from Seychelles, Mauritius, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

After the IAFS, India will also host the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). Nine African countries are its members. Under this, the successful experiment of translocation of cheetahs from several African countries to India has taken place.

India’s relations with Africa will be rooted in the spirit of Ubuntu, which translates to ‘I am because we are’, and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or 'The world is one family'. Launching the IAFS logo last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Africa today occupies a central place in India’s foreign policy.

The ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and Africa’s ‘Agenda 2063’ are both complementary road maps, he said, adding that he himself has made more than 20 visits to African countries. He said India has placed development cooperation and capacity-building programmes at the core of its partnership with Africa. This partnership is aimed at African priorities and local ownership, Jaishankar said.