India to host BRICS energy ministers' meeting in Gurugram on June 25-26

India will host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26, 2026, in Gurugram, Haryana, under its BRICS Chairship 2026. The meeting seeks to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation.

Within the energy track of India's fourth BRICS Chairship in 2026, the country has adopted the theme "Energy for All", reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS nations to ensuring universal energy access.

India's Presidency has structured the BRICS energy agenda around three broad priorities: energy security and sustainability; energy access and equity; and technology and innovation.

"The meeting will provide India an opportunity to showcase its significant progress in building a sustainable and future-ready energy system," the power ministry said in a statement.

It added that, as Chair, India will seek to advance the priorities of the Global South while promoting practical cooperation on energy security, resilient supply chains, innovation and sustainable development. In an increasingly uncertain global energy environment, stronger cooperation among BRICS countries assumes particular significance.

To advance discussions under the BRICS Energy Track and develop recommendations for consideration by ministers, three meetings of senior energy officials have already been convened in virtual mode.

In addition, two seminars were held virtually on the themes of 'Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector' and 'Advancements in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Technologies', with active participation from BRICS member countries.

The programme includes the fourth meeting of the BRICS Committee of Senior Energy Officials from June 22-24, 2026; side events on clean coal technologies and raising electrical appliance standards; the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26; and the BRICS Youth Energy Summit on August 17-18, 2026.