India to roll out 9 FTAs in next 10 months, negotiate up to 4 more: Goyal

India expects all nine free trade agreements (FTAs) signed over the past three to three-and-a-half years to become operational within the next nine to ten months and plans to conclude another three to four significant trade pacts over the next year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, underscoring New Delhi's push to deepen integration with global markets and position the country as a manufacturing and investment hub.

Addressing investors at the Citi 2026 India Conference, Goyal said at least two to three "very substantive" FTAs would come into force in the next six months following the implementation of the Oman FTA on June 1. The nine agreements signed in recent years cover 38 developed economies that "do not compete with India, but in fact complement the India growth story", he said.

Making a broader pitch to global investors, Goyal said India had emerged as the world's most credible alternative manufacturing destination as multinational corporations reassess global supply chains.

“My discussions with roughly 50 company representatives who joined me at a roundtable clearly give me a picture that the world is looking at India as the only credible alternative as a manufacturing hub, as a trusted partner, as an investment destination which is safe,” he said.

According to the minister, investor sentiment during his recent visits to Canada and the United States reflected growing confidence in India's long-term growth prospects.

“The world's long-term capital is looking at India and the opportunities that India presents,” he said.

Goyal argued that India would remain the world's fastest-growing major economy for decades.

“I have no hesitation in assuring all the friends at the India Conference that India will continue to be the world's fastest-growing economy for over two decades into the future,” he said.

The minister highlighted India's demographic advantage, expanding domestic market and technology capabilities as key factors attracting global investment.

To support the next phase of industrial expansion, Goyal said the government had recently unveiled a programme to develop 100 industrial parks with an outlay of about $3.5 billion. The parks will provide ready-to-use industrial infrastructure, including land, utilities, worker housing, environmental clearances and digital connectivity.

“We can offer factory-ready infrastructure,” he said, adding that the government's role was increasingly that of a facilitator rather than a regulator.

The minister also pointed to a series of regulatory reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business.

Goyal highlighted the implementation of the four labour codes, which consolidate 29 labour laws into a simplified framework.

On energy security, he said India had successfully navigated recent geopolitical disruptions through diversification of supply sources, ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability and stable prices despite turbulence in West Asia.

The minister said infrastructure spending remained a central pillar of the government's economic strategy, with investments of nearly $130 billion being channelled into highways, ports, airports and rural connectivity projects.