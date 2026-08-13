India's trade deficit widens to six-month high of $31.98 billion in July

India's trade deficit widened to a six-month high of $31.98 billion in July, data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed. India's trade deficit was $27.88 billion in July 2025.

The trade deficit expanded as India's goods imports surged 17.5 per cent to a nine-month high of $76.22 billion in July. Meanwhile, India's goods exports rose 19.6 per cent to $44.24 billion in the month.

India's imports were at $292.38 billion in the first four months of the financial year starting April, 19.3 per cent higher year-on-year. Merchandise exports were 17 per cent up year-on-year at $173.78 billion in April-July.