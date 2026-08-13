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Home / Economy / News / India's trade deficit widens to six-month high of $31.98 billion in July

India's trade deficit widens to six-month high of $31.98 billion in July

India's trade deficit widened to a six-month high in July as goods imports surged 17.5 per cent to $76.22 billion, while merchandise exports rose 19.6 per cent to $44.24 billion

Trade, ports, export

The trade deficit expanded as India's goods imports surged 17.5 per cent to a nine-month high of $76.22 billion in July

Krity Ambey
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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India's trade deficit widened to a six-month high of $31.98 billion in July, data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed. India's trade deficit was $27.88 billion in July 2025.
 
The trade deficit expanded as India's goods imports surged 17.5 per cent to a nine-month high of $76.22 billion in July. Meanwhile, India's goods exports rose 19.6 per cent to $44.24 billion in the month.
 
India's imports were at $292.38 billion in the first four months of the financial year starting April, 19.3 per cent higher year-on-year. Merchandise exports were 17 per cent up year-on-year at $173.78 billion in April-July.
 

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Topics : Trade deals India trade deficit Indian export

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:05 PM IST