India's rising market power reshapes global debate over its trade policies

But the review also revealed that India is increasingly being judged by a different standard. As its economy and import demand expand, its domestic trade policy choices are having consequences well beyond its borders. The question facing India is no longer simply how much policy space a developing economy should have, but how it uses that space as its economic clout grows.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal himself framed the shift in his opening statement. “With imports approaching $1 trillion, India has become a dependable engine of global demand, a reliable net purchaser in international markets,” he said. “As our domestic capacity grows, so too does our appetite for global inputs, making India an increasingly indispensable node in world trade.”

The scale of scrutiny was striking: India received more than 1,090 written questions from 44 WTO members, while 68 delegations took the floor during the two-day meeting. The chairperson noted that members increasingly saw India as an important pole of global demand and linked its rising bilateral trade with their own expanding economic engagement with the country.

More significantly, the chairperson of the Trade Policy Review body Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy said some members regarded India’s development project as having “systemic significance” because of its size, growth and influence.

“India's domestic choices increasingly affect global production, services trade, agricultural markets and the future balance of the multilateral trading system,” the chairperson said.

From policy space to predictability The strongest message from trading partners was not that India should abandon its development strategy. In fact, the chairperson explicitly said members recognised India’s right to pursue legitimate public policy objectives, including industrial development, resilience, consumer protection, and food security. The concern was how those objectives are eventually translated into trade measures.

Members focused particularly on “transparency, proportionality, non-discriminatory character and consistency with international standards and WTO obligations”, while also drawing attention to the “external effects of domestic policy choices”.

They pointed to abrupt tariff changes, unexpected export restrictions, complex licensing requirements, lengthy investment approvals and wider regulatory uncertainty. Several wanted India to consult trading partners and the private sector before new measures came into force, while its WTO notification record was also flagged.

This matters because India’s growing market power is making unpredictability more consequential for its partners. A sudden change in an import regime or an export restriction is no longer an issue affecting a relatively small developing economy. It can affect global supply chains, commodity markets and investment decisions involving one of the world’s largest markets.

India is conscious of the other side of this equation. For example, Agrawal described Atmanirbhar Bharat as “not a retreat into protectionism” but a development-oriented strategy intended to build domestic capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience and integrate India more deeply into global value chains.

The tension is therefore not between openness and protectionism in the conventional sense. It is between the policy flexibility India wants to retain and the predictability that trading partners increasingly expect from a country of India’s scale.

Sharpest tension in agriculture Nowhere was this more visible than agriculture. Members focused on India’s minimum support prices, input subsidies, public stockholding, tariff rate quotas, import licensing, and export restrictions on items like wheat, rice, sugar, and onions. They questioned their transparency, predictability and consistency with WTO rules, and raised concerns about their potential trade distorting effects. Sanitary and phytosanitary measures also attracted scrutiny, including the availability of risk assessments and methodologies.

Australia, for instance, said the decisions India makes about its agricultural and trade policy regimes have significant and tangible implications for global markets, and the producers that supply them. “The imposition of export restrictions and the irregular and varying application of tariff rates, combined with subsidized commodities entering global markets, disrupt the global agricultural trading environment, making it less predictable, less secure and less fair,” it said.

Brazil said it shares similar priorities as India when it comes to food security, rural livelihoods, and income support for farmers, but sought more transparency and predictability in the effects of domestic measures on global trade.

“We have also requested clarification on India's programme to increase domestic oilseed production; on the notification of payments made under its farmer safety net and price support framework; and on transparency under the WTO TBT (Technical Barriers to Trade) Agreement, particularly with regard to the Cotton Bales Quality Control Order,” it added.

Domestic regulations, the new trade frontier Concerns regarding Quality Control Orders (QCOs), technical regulations and conformity assessment, however, were raised well beyond agriculture.

Members recognised India’s efforts to strengthen quality infrastructure and consumer protection, but sought clarity on consultation procedures, delays in factory inspections, implementation timelines, alignment with international standards, and recognition of foreign laboratories and certification bodies. They also highlighted the burden that delays impose on exporters.

China said some QCOs appeared “more trade-restrictive than necessary” and raised concerns over prolonged delays in processing foreign manufacturer applications. The US argued that QCOs can create “unnecessary barriers to trade” when they are not aligned with international standards or require India-specific conformity assessment.

The EU also singled out India’s growing use of QCOs, saying these were creating burdensome conformity-assessment requirements based on domestic standards that deviate from internationally agreed standards. “This risks increasingly insulating the Indian market from the world's economy and reversing the economic progress that we saw over the last years,” it cautioned.

Institutional Initiatives The same logic explains discomfort among members to India’s resistance to several newer WTO initiatives.

Australia said India's decision not to agree to the incorporation of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA) into the WTO Agreement is difficult to reconcile with its long-standing advocacy for development outcomes.

Hong Kong, China, said more than three-quarters of WTO members, including 94 developing and least developed countries, backed incorporation of IFDA, which it described as an open, transparent and non-discriminatory framework that “delivers tangible development benefits without creating obligations or resource burdens for non-signatory Members”.

However, commerce secretary Agrawal said India had raised “institutional, systemic and legal concerns”, particularly the risk of fragmentation and undermining the WTO’s foundational principles when it comes to IFDA. India wants a “clear and appropriate pathway” for integrating plurilateral initiatives into the WTO framework.

On e-commerce, the US wanted India to support a permanent moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmission and engage constructively to advance that objective.

Australia urged India to reinstate the multilateral e-commerce work programme and moratorium. “It is important that we keep online trading costs low,” it said.

However, Agrawal said that India is not persuaded by the premise that the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions has itself driven growth in cross-border digital trade. India argued that developing countries need to retain “the full range of policy tools required to build their own digital futures”.

On the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), members questioned India's reluctance to join the interim dispute settlement mechanism while the WTO's Appellate Body remains dysfunctional due to the US opposition.

“If India has no intention to join the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement, we hope India could be open to and come up with suggestions on how to solve trade disputes in a rule-based way in the absence of an appellate body,” China said.

India rejected the call of members like Australia and New Zealand to join the framework, warning that “any alternative to a fully restored two-tier dispute settlement system carries real risk” and could become a de facto “new normal”.