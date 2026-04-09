Thursday, April 09, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India turns crises into opportunity, emerges stronger: Shaktikanta Das

India turns crises into opportunity, emerges stronger: Shaktikanta Das

He also noted that several factors underpin this resilience, including macroeconomic stability, policy consistency, infrastructure-led development and strong domestic demand

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Highlighting India's policy response during crises, he said the country adopted a calibrated approach (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has consistently shown remarkable resilience during global crises, not only surviving them but also transforming through the turbulence to emerge stronger, said Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Thursday.

Addressing the AIMA National Leadership Conclave here, Das said, "Through each crisis, India has not merely survived. It has in fact emerged remarkably and measurably stronger".

He noted that the global economy continues to face an "unsettled and charged environment" marked by geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain disruptions and uneven growth, with risks "decisively skewed to the downside".

Against this backdrop, the former RBI governor highlighted India's strong economic performance, stating that real GDP growth stood at 7.6 per cent in FY26, with an average growth of 7.8 per cent over the past five years.

 

"India's resilience does not alone explain the full story. India did not just endure the period of turbulence. It transformed through it," he said.

Also Read

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

India's projected 6.6% growth in FY27 skewed to downside: World Bank

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI policy prudent, well-calibrated: Bankers welcome regulatory measures

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI goes for extended pause before rate hike amid rising uncertaintiespremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI to introduce new framework for NBFC classification, says guv Malhotra

Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist & Head of Research in Bandhan Bank

RBI's MPC avoids knee-jerk reaction, preserves policy flexibilitypremium

He also noted that several factors underpin this resilience, including macroeconomic stability, policy consistency, infrastructure-led development and strong domestic demand.

The top official emphasised the importance of inflation control, describing it as critical for economic stability. "Inflation has often been described as a tax on the poor. A low inflation would mean increasing the spending power in the hands of the consumer," Das said.

Highlighting India's policy response during crises, he said the country adopted a calibrated approach. "Fiscal and monetary expansion were followed by a timely rollback, thus froth was not allowed to accumulate or overrun the system".

Das also pointed to structural transformations in the economy, including rapid digitalisation, expansion of infrastructure and growth in manufacturing sectors, such as electronics and semiconductors.

On the external front, he said India's strategic autonomy and diversified partnerships have reduced overdependence on any single country.

"We take decisions in our best national interest," he said.

He further described India as a safe anchor in a volatile global environment, offering stability, predictability and long-term growth prospects.

"India is now seen as a safe anchor at a time when much of the world is marked by conflict, volatility and policy uncertainty," he said.

Looking ahead, Das said India's growth drivers, ranging from demographic advantage and rising consumption to infrastructure push and digital public infrastructure, are structural and durable.

"These are not cyclical tailwinds. They are structural, compounding and durable," he said.

He also advised businesses to build resilience, strengthen balance sheets, diversify supply chains and invest for future readiness.

Das expressed confidence in India's trajectory, stating that "even with all the turbulence around the world, India will find a way to triumph and emerge stronger".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal talks to Kuwaiti counterpart after US-Iran ceasefire

lng, pipelines, pipes, supply

Russia offers sanctioned LNG to energy-hungry Asia at 40% discount

LPG carrier, LPG, LPG tanker, Shivalik

Tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at Navi Mumbai's JNPA

Trade, ports, export

81% of SEZ domestic supplies not to get Customs duty relief concessionpremium

S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister

Rupee likely to stabilise at 92-93 per dollar, says EAC-PM chairman

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Indian Economy Indian economic growth India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Pitch ReportDyson Hushjet Mini Cool Fan LaunchGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayDhurandhar 2 OTT Date Dividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 LaunchOLA Share PricePersonal Finance