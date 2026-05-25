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Home / Economy / News / India turns to Latin America, Africa for crude oil amid West Asia crisis

India turns to Latin America, Africa for crude oil amid West Asia crisis

In April and May, Indian refiners raised imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria to make up the shortfall, as well as continuing to buy Russian oil

crude oil, oil

In May, India is due to get about 1.9 million bpd of Russian oil and about 41,000 bpd of Iraqi oil | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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Indian refiners turned to imports from Latin America and Africa after supplies from the Middle East were disrupted as the Israeli-US war ​on Iran restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, data provided ​by trade sources show.

Refiners in the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer bought most ‌of their crude from the nearby Middle East until the war broke out at the end of February.

In April and May, Indian refiners raised imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria to make up the shortfall, as well as continuing to buy Russian oil, preliminary data from Kpler show.

Last month, India skipped purchases from Iraq as exports were halted, while it received Iranian oil after a gap of seven years following a temporary waiver granted by Washington to help stabilise global oil prices.

 

New Delhi reduced imports from Russia by about 29.4 per cent from March to 1.6 million barrels per day as Nayara Energy shut its 400,000-bpd ‌refinery for maintenance, the data showed.

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However, in May, India is due to get about 1.9 million bpd of Russian oil and about 41,000 bpd of Iraqi oil, preliminary data from Kpler showed.

Overall, India imported 4.57 million bpd oil in April, unchanged from March, but down 15.5 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates rebounded in April to 669,700 bpd from 230,600 bpd in March while intake of Saudi Arabian oil stayed at about ​619,500 bpd, the data showed.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the only Gulf producers with pipelines that export ‌crude bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, while Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and Bahrain rely on the waterway for shipments.

The share of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including the ​UAE as ‌its member during the month, in India's imports rose to 45.2 per cent in April from about 30 per cent in ‌March, the data showed.

The UAE exited OPEC in May, freeing it from oil output quotas.

Higher imports from the UAE helped arrest a decline in the Middle East's share of India's imports, ‌while ​the share of ​Russian oil declined to about 35 per cent from nearly 50 per cent.

Russia remained India's top oil supplier, followed by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Brazil was the fourth-largest supplier, while ‌Venezuela ranked fifth. Venezuela ​is on course to become the fourth-largest supplier in May, Kpler data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil market Crude Oil Oil imports India oil imports Latin America India-Africa trade Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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