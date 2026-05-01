India-UAE trade crosses $100 billion under free trade pact: Piyush Goyal

The India-UAE free trade agreement, which came into force in May 2022, has helped the bilateral trade to cross $100 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE acts as a gateway to Africa, other GCC and Middle Eastern countries, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries and some European countries.

Bilateral merchandise trade has grown strongly, crossing $100 billion, with services trade also rising steadily and opening new markets and greater value, he said in a social media post.

The bilateral trade stood at $101.25 billion in 2025-26 compared to $100.03 billion in 2024-25.

The trade, he said, has expanded in key sectors like gems and jewellery, engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture.

During 2025-26, India's exports to the UAE rose about 2 per cent to $37.36 billion, while imports were up 0.77 per cent to $63.89 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.53 billion.

Foreign direct investment from the UAE into India stood at $2.45 billion during April-December 2025-26. It was $4.34 billion in 2024-25.