India-UK social security pact to yield £500 million annual savings

Under the DCC, which will take effect on July 15, the UK has exempted Indian workers and their employers from paying social security contributions in the UK for five years. There are 75,000 intra-corporate transferees and more than 900 Indian companies in the UK.

Nearly 90-95 per cent of the 75,000 Indian professionals are likely to benefit under the deal, one of the officials said.

If they are making social security contributions in India, they would not need to pay them in the UK, the second official said. However, the benefit is limited to professionals from Indian companies who are based in the UK on temporary assignments, the official added.

Currently, professionals and their employers have to make social security contributions in the UK continuously for 10 years to avail themselves of the benefits. This impacts temporary intra-corporate transferees, as they do not stay there long enough to become eligible.

"Indian professionals in the UK earn a minimum of £40,000-50,000 a year, out of which over 15 per cent goes into social security contributions there," the first official said. "So the DCC will help save half a billion pounds a year."

New Delhi has also reciprocated similar benefits to London under the DCC. India exported $21.6 billion worth of services to the UK in 2024 and recorded a surplus of $7.9 billion.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will also be implemented on July 15. The deal is set to take effect following considerable back and forth after the UK announced restrictions on steel imports, which delayed the rollout of the trade pact. The UK has promised to protect India's steel exports through a mix of country-specific quota, residual quota and access under the Authorised Use Scheme, according to the Indian commerce ministry.

"London will set up a mechanism for disbursements under the residual quota; it is usually on a first-come, first-served basis," the first official said. "India may get some exclusivity under the residual quota and the Authorised Use Scheme," the official said without sharing further details.

Out of nearly $1 billion of steel exports to the UK, only $137 million is likely to be affected by London's safeguard measures, the first official said.

The UK government has decided to slash tariff-free steel import quota volumes by 60 per cent to safeguard the domestic industry from dumping. Starting July 1, steel shipments above the quota limit will attract a 50 per cent duty in the UK.

The UK has committed to zero tariffs on steel under its CETA with India. It has also committed to cutting duties on 99 per cent of tariff lines under the trade deal.

However, experts believe that Indian steel is still likely to face market access challenges in the UK. Even the 85 per cent "protected" steel volumes under the CETA could face indirect pressure from Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) costs, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava said.

New Delhi has so far not secured any commitment from the UK on addressing its concerns regarding CBAM, which comes into force on January 1 next year. "We will take it up once the UK's plan on CBAM measures is more mature," the second official said.