India-UK free trade agreement to come into force in a month: Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-UK free trade agreement will come into force in about a month and will be the fastest trade pact approved by the UK Parliament
BS Reporter
The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) will come into force one month from now, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. “This will be the fastest agreement ever to be approved by the UK Parliament, where normally it is a one-and-a-half-year process. The UK agreement was signed on July 24, 2025,” Goyal said while delivering a keynote address virtually at an industry event. “...in fact they are ready...the deal will enter into force one month from now. It will be the fastest that the UK has ever approved, including the Double Contribution Convention,” the minister said. Last year, India and the UK signed a modern and comprehensive trade agreement — known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) — marking a major milestone in their bilateral relationship. Under the trade deal, 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, while 90 per cent of UK goods will gain market access in India with zero tariff. Under a new Double Contributions Convention (DCC) treaty alongside the CETA, it will prevent double payments of social security contributions of around 20 per cent for three years, benefiting 75,000 Indian professionals working in the UK.
Topics : Piyush Goyal FTA India-UK Free Trade
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 5:58 PM IST