India-UK trade pact opens premium vehicle market, protects EV push

The CETA has kept India's lower-priced electric cars outside the concession framework. Moreover, it has left electric and hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, buses and trucks fully outside the preferential tariff regime.

For conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger cars imported from the UK, India has agreed to allow a cumulative 378,000 vehicles at concessional duty rates over a 15-year period. The annual quota begins at 20,000 units in the first year, rises to a peak of 37,000 units in the fifth year and then gradually declines to 15,000 units annually in the fifteenth year, where it remains thereafter.

The agreement divides passenger cars eligible for the concession into three categories based on engine size. The first covers cars with petrol engines larger than 3,000 cc or diesel engines larger than 2,500 cc, typically premium and luxury models. The second includes petrol cars between 1,500 cc and 3,000 cc and diesel vehicles between 1,500 cc and 2,500 cc. The third covers cars with engines up to 1,500 cc.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said all its UK-built completely built-up (CBU) vehicles qualify for the reduced-duty framework, including the Range Rover SV, Range Rover Sport SV, bespoke variants and limited-edition models.

The largest-engine category receives the sharpest initial tariff reduction. These cars will attract a 30 per cent import duty in the first year under a quota of 10,000 units, compared with the current base duty of 110 per cent. Cars in the other two categories will each receive quotas of 5,000 units in the first year, with duties falling from a base rate of 66 per cent to 50 per cent.

By the fifth year, all three categories will attract a 10 per cent in-quota duty. Imports exceeding the annual quota will lose access to the lower in-quota tariff rates and instead attract higher out-of-quota duties, which remain above the concessional rates but decline gradually over time.

JLR has already reduced prices on some imported models. The company recently lowered the price of the Range Rover SV to ₹3.5 crore from ₹4.25 crore and the Range Rover Sport SV to ₹2.35 crore from ₹2.75 crore.

The agreement is expected to primarily benefit luxury manufacturers such as JLR, whose UK-built flagship models fall within the concession framework. However, the company said the duty reductions would not alter its localisation plans in India.

"Our local manufacturing commitment remains unchanged," said Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India.

JLR also expects demand to rise as import duties decline. "We expect increased demand as a result of lower import duties," Amba said.

The agreement adopts a more cautious approach towards electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles, classified as "green vehicles". India will not offer any tariff concessions on these vehicles during the first five years after the agreement comes into force.

From the sixth year, concessions become available only for green vehicles with a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value above £40,000. CIF includes the cost of the vehicle, insurance and shipping. Vehicles priced below that threshold will receive no preferential treatment.

Green vehicles priced between £40,000 and £80,000 will be eligible for a quota of 400 units in the sixth year at a 50 per cent duty rate. The quota will gradually rise to 2,000 units annually from the fifteenth year onwards, while duties fall to 10 per cent by the tenth year.

For green vehicles priced above £80,000, the sixth-year quota will be 4,000 units at a 40 per cent duty rate. This quota expands to 20,000 units annually from the fifteenth year onwards, with duties also declining to 10 per cent by the tenth year.

The agreement also creates a separate tariff regime for conventional trucks imported from the UK. The quota begins at 2,500 units in the first year with an in-quota duty of 37 per cent, compared with the current 44 per cent duty. By the fifth year, the duty falls to 8.8 per cent while the quota increases to 3,500 units.

At the same time, electric and hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, buses and trucks have been excluded from the preferential tariff schedules, allowing India to retain existing import duties on these categories.

On the export side, India's gains are concentrated in green vehicles rather than conventional petrol and diesel models. The automotive schedules provide duty-free access for Indian green vehicles in the UK market, but do not create a comparable preferential quota regime for conventional passenger vehicles similar to the one India has offered British ICE vehicles.

From the sixth year, Indian green vehicles imported into the UK within specified quotas will attract zero duty. Unlike India's concession framework, which is restricted to green vehicles priced above £40,000, the UK's preferential regime covers lower-priced, mid-priced and premium green vehicles up to £80,000. The annual quota starts at 17,600 green vehicles in the sixth year and rises steadily to 88,000 green vehicles from the fifteenth year onwards.