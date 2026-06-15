India upbeat on Hormuz supply revival as US-Iran move towards peace deal

Following the signing of the initial framework, the first India-bound liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, Disha, which is managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, safely crossed the conflict-hit waterway on June 15. The vessel, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG, is expected to reach Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18.

India awaits the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz amid expectations of the final signing of a peace deal between the US and Iran and has prepared for the further evacuation of its vessels stranded in the region, a shipping ministry official said on Monday.

With the latest transit, 13 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz with 325 seafarers on board, said Opesh Sharma, director at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, during a press briefing. Since the beginning of the conflict, 10 Indian-flagged and five India-bound vessels have safely transited the waterway, he added.

Benchmark Brent crude prices slumped by more than 5 per cent to nearly $82 per barrel following the US-Iran agreement, bringing hope of economic relief to India. The disruption to shipping through the Gulf has raised India's energy import bill, increased inflation risks, weakened the rupee and forced refiners to seek alternative supplies from more distant markets.

“An easing of geopolitical tensions, combined with the reopening of key trade routes, should help correct global oil prices, ease fuel-driven inflation, reduce pressure on the fiscal deficit and provide support to the rupee,” said Rajnish Gupta, partner, tax and economic policy group, EY India.

Despite the initial optimism, concerns remain over the implementation of the agreement and the subsequent normalisation of traffic through Hormuz, as earlier ceasefire attempts by the US had failed. “Markets have seen this playbook before, with an initial rally on the headline followed by a fade as implementation risk re-emerges and there is little to suggest that pattern has been broken,” said Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy.

Experts’ assessment of the oil market suggests prices could remain above $90 a barrel in the coming weeks because of supply normalisation delays and the return of pent-up demand. “Hormuz supply normalisation will take weeks, if not months. Tanker availability, insurance costs, mine clearance and other factors will contribute to only a gradual resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz, while the restart of production from shut oil wells will also take time,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global.

For FY27, gross domestic product growth is expected at 6.3 per cent, headline inflation at 5.1 per cent and the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio at 2.3 per cent, she added.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) welcomed the peace deal, calling it an important step towards restoring stability at sea. “The agreement also allows IMO to advance its plan to evacuate the thousands of seafarers stranded in the area. The organisation is working in close collaboration with member states and partners to implement this plan safely and effectively. However, its implementation will require time to ensure that all necessary safety and security guarantees are in place,” it said in a statement.

However, shipping lines and freight operators are likely to remain cautious. “The announcement is clearly a positive step for global shipping, but the market will focus less on the deal itself and more on how quickly confidence returns. Capacity can come back relatively quickly, but insurers, shipowners and charterers will still want evidence of sustained stability before normal operating patterns resume. In the near term, we expect the deal to ease pressure on freight markets, but not immediately return rates to pre-crisis levels,” said Ashish Sheth, chairman and managing director, Sarjak Container Lines, an asset-owning project logistics company.