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Home / Economy / News / India, US agree to remain engaged on trade pact: Commerce ministry

India, US agree to remain engaged on trade pact: Commerce ministry

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade

trade talk, US India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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The government on Friday said the three-day trade talks between Indian and US officials concluded on April 23, with both sides agreeing to stay engaged to sustain the momentum ahead.

Both sides discussed several areas, such as market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

"The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit, with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward," it said.

 

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

The Indian side has visited Washington, D.C. for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US India relations India US Trade Deal free trade agreement

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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