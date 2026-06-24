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Home / Economy / News / India-US conclude two-day trade deal talks ahead of US tariff deadline

India-US conclude two-day trade deal talks ahead of US tariff deadline

India, US wrap up ministerial talks on first phase of bilateral trade pact ahead of tariff deadline

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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India and the US on Wednesday concluded two-day ministerial-level talks on the proposed first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), a framework for which was announced in February this year.

Both sides are looking at finalising the talks before the expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariffs imposed by the US on all its trading partners on February 24. The tariffs will expire on July 24.

The talks were held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here.

"Concluded a series of meetings with @USTradeRep Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing IndiaUS trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership.

 

"I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner," Goyal said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal trade agreements India US Trade Deal US trade

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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