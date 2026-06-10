India-US energy ties can help achieve $500 bn trade goal by 2030: Report

Hydrocarbons are a key driver of the shared ambition between India and the United States (US) to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, according to a report released on Wednesday by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report, titled Strengthening the India-US Energy Partnership: Unlocking Hydrocarbon Opportunities through Investment and Collaboration, highlights how the India-US energy relationship is evolving into a strategic partnership spanning trade, investment, infrastructure and energy security across the hydrocarbon value chain.

“The findings point to significant opportunities to deepen collaboration across LNG, crude oil, LPG, ethane and propane, while unlocking new avenues for investment, strengthening energy security and enhancing supply-chain resilience for both countries,” Grant Thornton said in a statement.

To realise the full potential of the partnership, the report recommends action across three priority areas: Expanding the scale and value of bilateral hydrocarbon trade; creating an attractive and predictable investment environment for energy companies in both countries; and diversifying supply chains to strengthen energy security.

The report identifies opportunities for US investment across India’s hydrocarbon ecosystem, including upstream exploration and production, LNG infrastructure, city gas distribution networks, gas-based power generation and downstream petrochemical development.

It also points to opportunities for Indian companies to strengthen their presence in the US energy sector through investments in LNG export facilities, upstream oil and gas assets, shale resources and petrochemical feedstock chains.

The report recommends establishing an India-US AI-powered Energy Task Force to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the hydrocarbon sector. Priority areas include AI-driven energy forecasting, seismic interpretation, predictive maintenance and digital twin technologies for real-time asset monitoring.

The paper also advocates deeper cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves, recognising their growing importance in safeguarding economies against global supply disruptions.