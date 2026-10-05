Monday, October 05, 2026 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US have reached a plateau in trade talks, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India, US have reached a plateau in trade talks, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Giving or taking more beyond that plateau would be 'very, very difficult' for both countries, Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States have reached a ​plateau in their trade deal talks, ​India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, ‌a further sign that the two sides have hit a wall on a crucial deal.

Giving or taking more beyond that plateau would be "very, very difficult" for both countries, Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.

"Maybe if there are rooms to operate from, both sides would do it," she added.

US Trade Representative Jamieson ‌Greer said last week that an agreement was not imminent, after a meeting with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in the United States.

"It's been a hard and very vigorously negotiated agreement. The negotiations are still ongoing," Sitharaman said.

 

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Private sector investment must lead next growth cycle: FM Sitharaman

MSME, reforms, MSME financing

India's small businesses chase a new dawn amid reforms and financing pushpremium

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer at 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

India-US trade deal is not imminent yet, says USTR Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit India on June 23-24

Nothing imminent: USTR Greer on India trade deal; Modi, Trump to talk soon

Piyush Goyal, United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer

Goyal meets Greer, pushes for early conclusion of India-US trade deal

The two ​countries have been negotiating a trade agreement since February 2025 as ‌they seek to deepen economic ties and resolve long-standing market access issues.

Sitharaman said the ​trade ‌balance between the two countries was in India's favour ‌and the deficit was Washington's.

"They would want to reduce that imbalance," she said.

Reuters reported earlier ‌this year ​that India ​was holding out for better terms in the trade deal with the US. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Weekly policy watch: RBI monetary policy, GST Council meet and PMI in focus

RBI

Markets bet on RBI hike as inflation pressure builds, growth stays firm

gst

GST Council likely to ease audits for firms with multi-state operationspremium

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta

Reforms, self-reliance key to Viksit Bharat, says Shaktikanta Das

Anuradha Thakur

AI driving up global bond yields, a worry for EMs: DEA secy Anuradha Thakur

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India US Trade Deal US trade deals Trade deal Nirmala

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyGoogle Fitbit AirQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesHDFC Bank sharesGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 11:14 AM IST