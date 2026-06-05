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Home / Economy / News / India, US may execute 1st phase of bilateral trade pact by mid July: Goyal

India, US may execute 1st phase of bilateral trade pact by mid July: Goyal

India and the US are close to finalising the first phase of their trade pact, with both sides aiming to sign a preferential access agreement by mid-July

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal added that a high-level team is expected to visit India towards the end of this month

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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India and the US are moving towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both sides are likely to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the pact by the middle of next month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that the US team was in New Delhi from June 2-4 for finalisation of the deal. They held discussions with the Indian team.

"I also met with them yesterday, and we are fast moving towards closing all the open ends, and I think sometime by the middle of next month or so, we should be in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche...

 

"It is only the first tranche of our bilateral trade agreement, which will give preferential access to India over our competitors," he told reporters here.

He added that a high-level team is expected to visit India towards the end of this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India US Trade Deal trade agreements

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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