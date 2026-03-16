India, US set to clash on WTO reforms ahead of 14th ministerial meeting

“We are saying foundational aspects of WTO should not change. Pending mandates should be addressed. Before new things are added,” said a government official who did not wish to be named. However, the official said both the US and India agreed that the reform process should remain member-driven. “Let members negotiate with members. The faci­litator should have a limited role. This is the biggest point of convergence with the US.”

WTO reforms are likely to be the most critical issue that will be taken up for discussion at the MC14, scheduled for March 26-29, in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

In a communication to the WTO in December, the US had said the MFN principle was not just unsuitable for this era but prevented countries from optimising their trade relationships in ways that would benefit each party in that relationship.

“Put differently, MFN impedes welfare-enhancing liberalisation. It pushes members to engage in one venue — the WTO — and attempt to develop a one-size-fits-all approach,” the US said.

The country-specific reciprocal tariffs, which the Donald Trump administration imposed before the US Supreme Court declared it illegal, was in direct violation of the WTO’s MFN principle. The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has begun a series of Section 301 investigations against trading partners, including India, to essentially restore country-specific tariffs.

The US said in its submission, given that the distinction between developed and developing status was now blurred, it was time to recognise the necessity of allowing all members to enter into mutually beneficial agreements that might not extend to every member.

In its statement, delivered during the General Council Meeting held in December, India said a rules-based system must not allow rules to be discarded, even if they proved inconvenient for some. “Reform of this organisation cannot mean stretching its rules. This does not strengthen the WTO; it undermines confidence in its foundations, and rewrites the WTO’s mandate, the Ministerial decisions, and how the Marrakesh Agreement applies through the backdoor, changing the character of the organisation and damaging it beyond repair,” it added.

The US argued in its submission that the MFN principle, meant to prevent discrimination and ensure equal treatment among trading partners, was designed for an era of deepening convergence when countries were expected to adopt open, market-oriented trade policies, as reflected in the WTO’s founding preamble. That expectation, it said, was naïve and had since passed.

According to Washington, the current phase is one of deepening divergence, driven by some countries’ refusal to pursue fair, market-oriented competition, others maintaining economic systems incompatible with the WTO principles, and many pursuing chronic trade surpluses with adverse economic and political consequences for deficit countries.

“To face these challenges, trading nations must be able to treat different trading partners differently,” it said.

Washington has also reiterated its opposition to special and differential treatment (SDT) for developing countries like India and China. “SDT eligibility must be reformed for the WTO to remain credible. Substantively and politically, it is unacceptable for significant players in the trading system to benefit from preferential treatment. It is also untenable for WTO rules to apply to some members, and not others, in perpetuity. Such a structure even suggests that a developing country is better off not complying with the WTO commitments.”