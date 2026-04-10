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Home / Economy / News / India, US to boost cooperation in AI, critical minerals under Pax Silica

India, US to boost cooperation in AI, critical minerals under Pax Silica

Talks in Washington focus on deepening tech and economic ties, with emphasis on AI, supply chains and strategic minerals cooperation under the Pax Silica framework between India and the US

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India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

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India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals.

The issues figured during discussions Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had here with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

 

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain.

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Misri is on a three-day visit to the US to review the bilateral relationship, particularly in trade and defence sectors.

Misri on Thursday also interacted with experts from think tanks here on the India-US relations and the ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications on global energy, food and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri engaged in dialogue with leading thought leaders in Washington DC's strategic community on the current state and future trajectory of IndiaUS bilateral ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He said Misri also discussed ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications for global energy, food, and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary interacted with the think tank community on India-US partnership -- the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US India relations Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US partnership

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

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