The India-US trade deal is “close to culmination”, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, indicating progress in negotiations days after Washington proposed a fresh tariff framework for Indian imports.

“The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape,” Goyal said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 organised by TRUST Group.

His comments came after the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods following a Section 301 investigation. Washington has indicated that the rate could be capped at 17 per cent if India and the US conclude a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the issues raised in the investigation.

India has disputed the US finding of structural excess capacity in its manufacturing industries and has said trade-related concerns should be addressed through bilateral trade negotiations.

Goyal also said the India-European Union free trade agreement was expected to be signed later this year and could come into effect by March or April 2027.

The minister said India's FTA coverage had expanded sharply over the past few years.

According to Goyal, before 2014, India's trade agreements covered economies with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of about $10 trillion. Nine agreements finalised in the past four-and-a-half to five years, covering 38 developed countries, have added markets representing about $60 trillion of GDP.

Together, India's preferential market access now covers economies with around $70 trillion of GDP, he said.

Another eight or nine agreements under negotiation could add around $15 trillion, taking the total to about $85 trillion out of global GDP of $115-120 trillion, Goyal said.

“Almost every country in the world wants to do an FTA with India. We will add another $15 trillion. $85 trillion out of $115-120 trillion of global GDP will see India as a trusted partner; will see opportunities for India’s businesses to take forward,” he said.

On crude oil, Goyal said markets were sometimes too quick to re-rate or de-rate India based on relatively small movements in global prices.

While higher crude prices affected the economy, concerns that may have been significant in the 1990s or early 2000s needed to be viewed differently today given India's larger foreign exchange reserves, remittance flows, foreign direct investment and broader export base, he said.

“This could be an important matter of concern when we had much smaller foreign exchange reserves, much smaller remittances coming into the country, much less foreign direct investments coming into the country,” Goyal said.

A few dollars of movement in oil prices could not determine India's economic trajectory over the next two or three decades, he said, pointing to the country's expanding exports and economy.

The government said India had exported more than $700 billion annually and was targeting $1 trillion of goods and services exports in the current financial year.

Goyal also urged large companies, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to increasingly use the bond market as their first source of financing, including for long-duration capital expenditure.

He called for a broader investor base for long-term debt, asking insurers, pension and provident funds and mutual funds to increase participation in longer-duration instruments and look beyond only AAA-rated issuers.

The country's financing ecosystem would need to match the scale and duration of investments expected in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing, power grids, data centres and infrastructure over the coming decades, he said.

Goyal also urged exporters and their financiers to turn the market access created through FTAs into investment decisions by adding manufacturing capacity and preparing to serve newly opened markets.