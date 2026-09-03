India-US trade deal hinges on preferential terms from Washington: Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will finalise and announce details of its trade agreement with the US once Washington offers preferential terms compared with India's competitors
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the details of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US will be announced once Washington offers preferential terms compared to the country's competitors.
"As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," he said at a workshop on free trade agreements.
He said the free trade agreements finalised by India offer huge export opportunities for domestic businesses.
India will conclude more trade pacts in the coming months or years with Canada, Mexico, Chile, Mercosur a Brazil-led group of countries the SACU (Southern African Customs Union ), South Africa-led group of countries, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), comprising six nations in the Middle East, and Israel, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST