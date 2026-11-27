Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade deal is nearing completion, with the process and roadmap for finalising the pact, which had earlier held up negotiations, now taking shape.

"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," Goyal said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually.

The remarks came after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.