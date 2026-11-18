Negotiations for the first tranche of the India-United States (US) trade deal are nearing conclusion, although signing will depend on Washington finalising a new tariff architecture and providing clarity on the ongoing trade probes under Section 301, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

“There are certain 301 investigations that are already underway and that will be out in a few weeks or months. Any country would like to have a deal which gives them certainty around all the investigations that are going on. You cannot have a deal till there are uncertainties around multiple investigations that are going on,” Agrawal said at the FICCI annual general meeting.

Earlier this year, the US Trade Representative (USTR) launched tariff-related investigations against 16 trade partners, including India, accusing these countries of having “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors” that adversely affect America’s reindustrialisation efforts. The outcome of the probe is awaited.

India and the US are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and hoping to conclude negotiations for the first tranche of the deal soon.

Agrawal said the challenge has been that the first tranche of the trade deal was announced in February against the backdrop of an executive tariff slapped on India at that point in time. However, weeks later, those tariffs were struck down by the US Supreme Court. Thereafter, a new tariff architecture began taking shape in the US.

“Till that tariff architecture is in place, the countries will not be able to sign the deal per se because those are in the background of a tariff architecture that provides different kinds of comparative advantages to different countries. Until the tariff architecture comes back in place, signing of a deal, I think will take some time,” he said.