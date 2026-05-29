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Home / Economy / News / India-US trade deal to be finalised over next few weeks: Sergio Gor

India-US trade deal to be finalised over next few weeks: Sergio Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor says India-US trade deal is likely to be finalised in the coming months, with USTR officials set to visit New Delhi next week

Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India (Image: Bloomberg)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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The trade deal between India and the United States (US) will be finalised and signed “over the next few weeks and months”, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Friday.
 
A team from the US Trade Representative (USTR) is arriving in New Delhi next week to discuss and finalise the “last one per cent” of the trade, he said.
 
Speaking at the US-India Trust Initiative on advancing partnership in research and innovation, the ambassador said that the US and India remained among each other's largest trading partners.
 
“Importantly, this is increasingly driven by innovation, investment, and high-value sectors, from digital trade and advanced manufacturing to energy and emerging technologies,” he said.
 
 
This increase in trade not only benefitted large corporations in the respective countries but also helped startups and individual entrepreneurs, he said.

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In India, technological innovation at the highest levels, especially in higher education institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology, will be visible to the world over the next two, five, and 10 years. Some of these innovations, Gor said, could be life-changing for people across the world.
 
“Critical and emerging technologies are reshaping the global balance of power. I believe no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge other than ours,” the ambassador said.
 
The partnership between India and the US should be the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, delivering tangible benefits for the people of both countries, he said.
 
The US realises India's potential, owing to the country's growth, not just economically but also strategically, Gor said, adding that President Donald Trump is looking to partner only with countries such as India, that the US trusts deeply.
 
“India is one of those partners. Trust is not just a framework. It is delivering real results. You have a government that is forward-leaning, and that has cut and changed rules to accommodate giant tech companies that we have trusted in the United States and that are now looking to expand in trusted territories such as India,” Gor said.

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Topics : India US Trade Deal trade agreements US ambassador to India

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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