India-US trade deal to reflect Washington's tariff changes: Piyush Goyal

India's proposed trade agreement with the United States will take into account legal changes to Washington's tariff structure, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Speaking on the ongoing negotiations, Goyal said large parts of the agreement had already been finalised and that discussions were currently focused on a few remaining issues.

"The trade deal India is negotiating with the US will take into account legal changes in Washington's tariff structure," Goyal said.

He added that substantial progress had been made in the negotiations, with most elements of the agreement already settled.

According to Goyal, only "a few final details" remain under discussion between the two sides as they work towards concluding the proposed trade pact.