The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday proposed a tariff of up to 25 per cent on imports from India , citing excess industrial capacity. However, it indicated that the rate could be brought down to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington reach a trade agreement.

The preliminary findings of the latest investigation under Section 301 have added to the pressure on India to finalise the first phase of its bilateral trade agreement with the US. If implemented, the proposed 25 per cent duty would be the second-highest among the countries and trading blocs covered by the investigation, with Vietnam facing the highest rate at 35 per cent.

At present, Indian goods entering the US attract a 10 per cent tariff over and above regular Customs duties. A number of Indian exports, including steel, aluminium, automobiles, patented pharmaceutical articles and semiconductors, already face separate duties under Section 232.

The latest move comes after nearly 20 months of shifting US tariff measures targeting Indian goods. The changes began with US President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs in April 2025. Here is a look at the key developments in the US tariff timeline

US tariffs on India: Timeline of key developments

April 2, 2025: Trump announces 26% reciprocal tariff on India

On April 2, 2025, Trump announced a sweeping tariff policy, describing the day as "Liberation Day". The move introduced a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US.

The proposed rate consisted of a 10 per cent baseline tariff applicable to imports from several countries and an additional 16 per cent reciprocal tariff on India.

Before the announcement, Indian goods entering the US were subject to the country's regular Most Favoured Nation (MFN) import duties. These are standard Customs duties applied to imports from trading partners under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.

The reciprocal tariff was part of Trump's broader effort to address what his administration described as unfair trade practices and differences in tariff rates between the US and its trading partners.

April 9, 2025: US suspends reciprocal tariffs for 90 days

Just a week after announcing the tariffs, the Trump administration announced a 90-day suspension of the reciprocal duties for most trading partners, including India.

This meant the additional 16 per cent tariff on Indian goods was put on hold until July 9, 2025. However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff continued to apply.

July 31, 2025: US announces 25% tariff on Indian goods

After the 90-day suspension period, Washington announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on July 31, 2025. The new duty was scheduled to take effect from August 7, 2025, at 9.30 am IST.

Until August 6, Indian goods continued to face the 10 per cent baseline tariff, as the earlier reciprocal component had remained suspended.

The announcement came amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, which were seeking to reach a bilateral trade agreement.

August 6, 2025: US announces additional 25% tariff over Russian oil purchases

The tariff dispute escalated further on August 6, 2025, when Trump announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods. The administration linked the move to India's continued purchases of Russian oil, arguing that these purchases were helping Russia finance its war against Ukraine.

The additional duty was imposed as a penalty over India's energy trade with Russia. It was separate from the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff announced on July 31.

With the two duties in place, the total additional tariff burden on most Indian goods entering the US rose to 50 per cent, excluding certain exempted products.

August 27, 2025: 50% tariffs come into effect

The additional 25 per cent duty linked to Russian oil purchases came into effect on August 27, 2025. As a result, Indian exports faced a combined 50 per cent tariff in the US market. This consisted of a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and another 25 per cent penalty linked to India's purchases of Russian oil.

February 2, 2026: Trump announces reduction in tariffs to 18%

After months of negotiations, India and the US reached an understanding on a trade deal on February 2, 2026. Under the proposed arrangement, Washington agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

However, the proposed 18 per cent rate did not come into effect. The arrangement was part of the broader trade negotiations and had yet to be implemented.

February 6, 2026: India, US announce framework for trade deal

Four days after the tariff reduction announcement, India and the US issued a joint statement outlining a framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement. The framework was intended to provide a basis for further negotiations on market access, tariffs and other trade-related issues.

February 7, 2026: US withdraws additional 25% Russian oil tariff

In another major development, the Trump administration withdrew the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. This reduced the tariff burden on Indian exports, which had earlier risen to 50 per cent.

The withdrawal followed the understanding reached between the two countries on the first phase of their trade agreement. However, the reciprocal tariff issue remained unresolved, with the proposed reduction to 18 per cent yet to be implemented.

February 20, 2026: US Supreme Court strikes down reciprocal tariffs

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's reciprocal tariff policy on February 20, 2026. The court ruled against the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as the legal basis for imposing country-specific reciprocal tariffs.

The ruling meant the reciprocal duties imposed under that framework, including those on Indian goods, could no longer continue.

Consequently, Indian exports reverted to facing regular MFN duties, along with any applicable sector-specific tariffs.

February 24, 2026: US introduces a new 10% global tariff

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration introduced a new 10 per cent global tariff on imports from several countries, including India. The levy was introduced for a period of 150 days and was separate from the earlier reciprocal tariff framework.

For Indian exporters, this meant a 10 per cent additional duty over the applicable MFN Customs rates.

July 24, 2026: US replaces global tariff with India-specific 10% duty

After the 150-day period of the global tariff regime ended, the US introduced a 10 per cent tariff specifically targeting Indian goods under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The administration cited concerns related to forced labour as the basis for the measure.

While the earlier 10 per cent duty applied under a global tariff arrangement, the new measure was specific to India. For most covered Indian exports, the effective tariff burden remained the applicable MFN duty plus the additional 10 per cent levy. Certain products were excluded from the measure.

September 18, 2026: Trump signs law allowing tariffs of up to 100%

The tariff uncertainty returned in September when Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on September 18. The law authorised the US administration to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that knowingly purchase Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The legislation gave the US President powers to increase duties on imports from countries continuing to buy Russian energy products.

October 16-17, 2026: Trump waives Russia-linked tariffs

Less than a month after signing the legislation, Trump waived the application of the additional duties under the law, citing US national interests.

In a certification submitted to Congress on October 16, the US President said imposing the additional duties at that time could affect Washington's efforts to negotiate a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The waiver took effect on October 16, preventing the proposed Russia-linked duties from being applied under the legislation at that stage.

November 25, 2026: US proposes tariffs of up to 25%

The latest development came on November 25, 2026, when the USTR proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods following its investigation into structural excess capacity in manufacturing.

The investigation was launched in March 2026 under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974. It covered 16 economies, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and the European Union.

The USTR concluded that the industrial policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, were unreasonable and restricted US commerce.

In India's case, the US cited several concerns, including government plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial policies, barriers to market access and the country's failure to address global excess production.

The US also argued that these practices reduced commercial opportunities for American businesses, affected manufacturing jobs and investment in the US, and increased economic security risks.

Under the proposal, the US could impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions. However, Washington has offered to consider a lower rate of 17 per cent if India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement that addresses the concerns raised in the investigation.