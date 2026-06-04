India, Venezuela discuss long-term oil contracts, critical minerals tie-up

India and Venezuela on Thursday discussed encouraging long-term energy contracts between public and private sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) operating in the two countries, and exploring a broader economic partnership and trade encompassing cooperation in mining, including critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held talks at Hyderabad House in the afternoon. The discussion focused on the "perfect complementarity" between the two nations since Caracas, with one of the largest oil reserves in the world, could rely on New Delhi as a "preferred partner", given that the Indian economy is a large and growing consumer of oil and will have stable demand growth for many years to come, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials said.

In recent weeks, India has turned to Venezuela for its crude oil needs as it diversified its energy sourcing because of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The South American country has emerged as India's third-largest source of oil in spot purchases. India is now, after the United States, the second-largest purchaser of Venezuelan oil. The two countries will encourage their OMCs to explore long-term contracts, MEA officials said after the meeting between Modi and Rodriguez. However, neither was any agreement signed between the two sides nor was a joint statement issued.

Rodriguez is on a five-day visit to India. Apart from Delhi, she will also visit Reliance Industries' refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat and meet leaders of India's energy sector in Mumbai. Reliance Industries is a leading purchaser of Venezuelan crude. Apart from her discussions with Prime Minister Modi, Rodriguez also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Rodriguez is a devotee of spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba and will visit Sathya Sai's ashram, Prasanthi Nilayam, in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She has visited the ashram during her previous visits to India, including in 2019, August 2023, when she was here to attend the G20 Summit, and in 2024.

Thursday's discussions between the two sides also covered cooperation in both upstream and downstream energy projects. Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the MEA, said Venezuela has traditionally been a close friend of India and sees India as a "preferred partner" in the energy sector.

Indian officials said there was no credence to speculation that India's purchase of Venezuelan oil was under pressure from another country. They maintained that the conflict in West Asia, which disrupted India's energy supplies, dictated Indian OMCs purchasing oil from wherever it was available. "The government is aggressively seeking new sources of crude oil and energy to ensure India's energy security, so Venezuela is an opportunity and it is very much part of our plan," Tandon said.

The US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January and controls proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales through bank accounts administered by the Treasury Department.

The Indian side also flagged the issue of Venezuelan public sector undertakings owing over $500 million in dividends to ONGC Videsh. Venezuela is a resource-rich country, and cooperation in mining of critical minerals, gold, diamonds and other materials was also discussed between the two sides, the MEA official said. On whether the discussion featured Venezuelan President Maduro's detention by US forces, Tandon said, "We all know that there was a transition in Venezuela. We are working with a government that is friendly, that wants a partnership with India. We want to reciprocate that. And do not forget that Venezuela has traditionally been a very close friend of ours, both bilaterally as well as at the international level."

Venezuela was a major source of India's crude oil until FY20, when imports were discontinued following US sanctions. Imports from Venezuela resumed in FY24 before being halted again due to the reimposition of sanctions. Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) established a partnership with the National Oil Company of Venezuela, PDVSA, and Indian PSUs have maintained a presence in that country since 2008.

ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) and Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo (a subsidiary of PDVSA) had a joint venture called Petrolera Indovenezolana SA for the production and exploration of oil in the San Cristobal field, in which OVL had a 40 per cent stake, while PDVSA held the remaining 60 per cent. OVL's investment in the San Cristobal project was approximately $200 million.

An international consortium comprising ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil India Limited (OIL), Repsol of Spain and Petronas of Malaysia was declared the winner of an international bidding process to develop a multimillion-dollar integrated oil project in Carabobo in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had a 15-year crude supply contract with PDVSA. The other major importer of oil from Venezuela was Essar (now Nayara).