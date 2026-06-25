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India, US very close to finalising trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

India and the US are nearing a trade agreement, with New Delhi seeking preferential terms to secure a competitive edge over rival exporting nations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation on Wednesday. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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India and the United States are very close to finalising trade deal, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said in London on Thursday. 
New Delhi wants to ensure it has a competitive advantage over its peers and cannot enter the deal until that framework is finalised, he said.
 

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India US Trade Deal US tariffs

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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