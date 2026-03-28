Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India warns of growth risks from Middle East conflict as energy costs rise

India warns of growth risks from Middle East conflict as energy costs rise

This is raising concerns over inflation and growth in ‌India, the government review said

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Representative image from file.

Reuters NEW DELHI, March 28
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India faces downside risks to its growth forecast of 7.0 per cent to 7.4 per cent ​for the next fiscal year starting April ​1, due to higher energy costs and supply disruptions ‌stemming from the Middle East conflict, according to its monthly economic report released on Saturday.

The conflict, which began a month ago after the US and Israel attacked Iran, has disrupted a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes, pushing up energy and freight costs and straining supply chains.

This is raising concerns over inflation and growth in ‌India, the government review said.

 

High-frequency data for April, and possibly May, should provide a clearer picture of growth prospects for the new financial year, India's chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran wrote in the report.

He said the current account deficit, which has already widened to ​1.3 per cent of GDP in the Oct-Dec quarter of the current fiscal year, ‌will significantly worsen the next fiscal year.

Also Read

modi,saudi

PM Modi speaks to Saudi prince, stresses need to keep shipping routes open

Modi Trump

MEA denies report of Elon Musk joining Modi-Trump call on West Asia

Rajnath Singh, Anil Chauhan

Rajnath Singh to chair first informal GoM meet on West Asia crisis

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz

Two more India-flagged LPG tankers pass safely through Strait of Hormuz

Maersk

Maersk halts operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security incident

India will need to provide immediate, targeted relief to the ​most ‌affected and vulnerable businesses and households, the report said.

Domestic demand has ‌remained relatively stable so far, but risks to growth are rising, particularly in sectors reliant on imported ‌inputs.

The Indian ​rupee weakened to ​about 95 to the US dollar in March amid capital outflows and higher import costs linked ‌to the ​energy shock.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman scotches rumours of lockdown like Pakistanpremium

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Odisha's Subhadra scheme boosts savings 45%, spending 28%: SBI Researchpremium

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer at 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

Piyush Goyal, Jamieson Greer discuss next steps in India-US BTA talks

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Finance Commission nudges CAG to override states on subsidy classificationpremium

foreign exchange, forex

March sees $30 billion drop in India's foreign exchange reserves

Topics : West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance