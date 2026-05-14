India's wholesale inflation rises to 42-month high of 8.3% in April

India’s factory-gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent in April from 3.88 per cent in March, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. The uptick was led primarily by a steep increase in prices in the fuel and power segment owing to the West Asia crisis.

In the second full month of the crisis, inflation in the fuel segment stood at 24.71 per cent, compared to 1.05 per cent recorded in the previous month. The April number marks the highest inflation print in 42 months since October 2022, when it stood at 25.4 per cent.

All items under this segment, namely liquefied petroleum gas (10.92 per cent), petrol (32.40 per cent) and high-speed diesel (25.19 per cent), exited the deflationary territory to record double-digit inflation during the month.

The price rise appeared to be broad-based across major groups, with primary articles recording a 22-month high inflation of 9.17 per cent in April, up from 6.36 per cent in March.

Inflation in manufactured products — which carry a weight of over 64 per cent in the index — climbed to a 43-month high of 4.62 per cent in April from 3.39 per cent in March. The last time inflation breached the April level was in September 2022, when inflation stood at 6.12 per cent.

Data further revealed that primary food articles recorded a modest inflation of 1.98 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent in March, while inflation in the non-food articles group rose to 12.18 per cent from 11.5 per cent.

Additionally, the crude petroleum and natural gas group saw a very sharp spike in prices, with inflation at 67.18 per cent during the month, reflecting the higher cost of crude.

“With the war showing no signs of abatement, the current so-called ceasefire conditions would still be associated with prices in the region of $100-120 per barrel, which will keep WPI inflation higher,” reckoned Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

This comes after retail inflation, under the new 2024 base year series, rose to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.4 per cent in the previous month, driven by an increase in prices of food articles and items of personal effects.

Sabnavis said WPI inflation will continue to remain elevated in the coming months unless there is a significant correction in international crude oil prices.

“While WPI inflation is not a target for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), it is known that, with a lag, these prices also get transmitted to the consumer price index component through higher input costs. Therefore, these numbers remain important for policy formulation,” he added.