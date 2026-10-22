Indian Bank raises special term deposit rates by 15 bps from October 23

Indian Bank on Thursday raised interest rates on its special term deposit schemes by 15 basis points each, effective October 23.

The interest rate on the 555-day ‘Ind Grow’ deposit scheme has been increased to 6.80 per cent from 6.65 per cent, while the rate on the 777-day ‘Ind Prosper’ scheme has been raised to 6.75 per cent from 6.60 per cent.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent during the October monetary policy review.