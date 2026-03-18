Indian cities need governance, planning and finance reforms: Rajiv Gauba

“It is a cliché, but nevertheless needs reiteration that urban transformation, urban rejuvenation is a pressing need. In fact, it is crucial for India to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Our cities need massive upgradation in terms of infrastructure, in terms of quality services, affordable housing, in their thinking on spatial balance, in their resource mobilisation efforts, and above all, in restructuring governance so that citizens have a real stake in how cities are run,” Gauba said.

Delivering the keynote address at the Janaagraha Urban Conclave 2026, Gauba, advocated a slew of changes to bolster urban governance and cities’ ability to raise funds for development as well as to provide affordable housing to the millions moving to cities. “The ultimate objective of all this improve the lives of people in our cities and towns… The core issue is of reform of governance, planning and finance,” he said.

“In the past, India had well-planned cities such as Mohenjo Daro, Harappa, even during the Indus Valley Civilisation. Ancient and medieval India had thriving urban centres like Pataliputra, Kashi, Takshila. However, post-independence, our governance philosophy was such that cities suffered from relative neglect, and urban infrastructure not only did not keep pace with growing population, in most parts of the country, migration from rural to urban centres was seen as some kind of failure of state planning,” he recalled.

“The resource allocation and funding was also skewed against urban centres, and consequently, today, we have about 3,892 census towns that are not statutory towns, and so will be bereft of the benefits of any kind of urban planning,” the Niti Aayog member said, adding that there has been a paradigm shift since 2014 with budget allocations rising tenfold, and investments of ₹3.5 lakh crore in transit projects like metro rail. Budget 2026-27 has a ₹5000 crore allocation for developing 50 economic regions.

“The success of these initiatives will depend on certain critical shifts in urban planning and management. One, a regional approach, which transcends administrative boundaries of a corporation. Two, economic planning to leverage the strength and concerns of interdependence of cities and their contiguous, adjacent areas. Three, economic rather than land-use based planning, focusing on usability, inclusivity and long term sustainability. And four, a well-structured and empowered governance framework to ensure time-bound implementation,” the former Cabinet Secretary noted.

“Cities need to raise more revenue by rationalising property taxes and charging user fees, which are aligned with full cost recovery. The XVIth Finance Commission has enhanced the urban share of grants to local bodies very significantly to 45 per cent from 36 per cent. But States’ devolution of revenues to cities are comparatively very low. If you improve that, and push internal resource mobilisation through property taxes and user charges, then only would you be able to improve the quality of services delivered, and also enable them to tap municipal bond markets, which is currently almost non-existent,” he said.

“Many cities do not have up to date masterplans, and where they do exist, they are limited to land usage, rather than integrated spatial economic and transit planning. The restrictive FARs (Floor Area Ratios) that inflate land costs, need to be relaxed and we need to embrace vertical development. Our master plans should be periodically revised and updated,” he said.