Indian households expect inflation to spike as consumer confidence wanes

Indian households expect inflation to accelerate through the year, Reserve Bank of India surveys showed, highlighting concerns over the US-Iran war and below-normal monsoon predictions.

Households’ current inflation perception rose 60 basis points in a survey conducted from May 2 to 11 in 19 major cities. Expectations for inflation three months ahead climbed 80 basis points, while the one-year outlook increased 50 basis points, the RBI said in the survey released Friday.

In such surveys, the direction of change is more important than the absolute reading.

Earlier in the day, the RBI kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 5.25%, opting to wait out to see if the current inflationary pressures become more entrenched and spread out into the broader economy. The central bank and the government, however, announced multiple measures to shore up the rupee.

In separate surveys, the RBI found that consumer confidence in both urban and rural areas deteriorated. In urban areas, “households’ sentiment significantly weakened on spending,” primarily driven by “ebbed sentiment on discretionary expenditure,” the RBI said.

Consumer confidence for the current period declined for the third successive time, while confidence for the year ahead retreated from the previous round.

Rural consumer confidence for the current period also softened “due to worsening conditions across all parameters except price,” according to the RBI.

A deficient monsoon could hurt farm output and weaken consumption in rural areas, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the post-policy press conference on Friday.