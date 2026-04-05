West Asia conflict: Another Indian LPG vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz

An Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessel safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, reducing the number of the country’s ships stranded in the Persian Gulf to 17.

A very large gas carrier (VLGC), Green Sanvi, carrying 46,650 million tonnes (MT) of LPG with 25 seafarers on board was the latest vessel to transit the tense waters, according to the Centre.

So far, seven other Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil and LPG, namely, Jag Laadki, Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Vasant, Pine Gas, BW TYR and BW ELM, have also crossed the strait and reached Indian ports.

An Indian vessel, Jag Prakash, carrying crude oil, has also crossed the narrow strait and headed to Tanzania.

India has been in continuous talks with Iran to secure safe passage for its tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf through the strait.

Since the US-Israeli strikes, Iran has effectively blocked traffic through the crucial maritime chokepoint while allowing passage only to select vessels from certain countries.

Meanwhile, the Centre confirmed that Indian refiners are purchasing crude oil and LPG from Iran, dismissing reports of any payment-related issues in the transactions.

Business Standard had earlier reported that a state-run Indian refiner secured an LPG cargo from Iran after the US announced a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase petroleum products from Tehran.

“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated,” said Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) in a social media post on X.

An LPG vessel, Sea Bird, carrying around 44,000 MT of Iranian LPG berthed at Mangaluru, on April 2 and is currently discharging, the government added.

India last purchased crude oil from Iran in 2019. Indian refiners have since halted energy purchases from Iran to avoid violating US sanctions. At its peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

India is facing challenges in securing energy supplies, particularly LPG, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Elevated energy prices have increased the strain for the country, which relies on crude oil imports for around 90 per cent of its domestic requirements.

Amid the supply shortage, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) plan to raise production quotas for May, according to a Reuters report.

Key producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have an agreement to increase targets by about 206,000 barrels per day (bpd), it added.