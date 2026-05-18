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Home / Economy / News / Indian markets can absorb shocks amid West Asia crisis, says Sebi chief

Indian markets can absorb shocks amid West Asia crisis, says Sebi chief

When there is a crisis in one part of the world, it also impacts the rest of the globe, Pandey told reporters here on the sideline of the Regional Investors Seminar for Awareness

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (File Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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Volatility has shot up in the financial markets due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, but the Indian bourses have the capacity to "absorb different types of shocks", Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

When there is a crisis in one part of the world, it also impacts the rest of the globe, Pandey told reporters here on the sideline of the Regional Investors Seminar for Awareness.

"Due to the prevailing conflict in West Asia, the oil supply chain and its prices got affected in the rest of the world. All the economies have been affected by this and obviously, there are inflationary risks. Besides, spillover effect and second-order effect will also come in," he said.

 

"However, the advantages of a resilient Indian market are that it is able to absorb different types of shocks, and when these end, the market again resumes its normal trajectory," Pandey said.

He also admitted that there have been some foreign portfolio investment outflows since September 2024, but domestic investors have "retained their confidence".

"Ups and downs in the market are quite natural because globally they are interconnected," the Sebi chairman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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