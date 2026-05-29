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Home / Economy / News / Indian Oil Corp buys 5 million barrels of crude from Africa, West Asia

Indian Oil Corp buys 5 million barrels of crude from Africa, West Asia

IOC purchased Angola's Kissanje and Nemba crude for delivery to its Paradip refinery

Indian Oil

The company also bought Nigeria's Usan crude from ‌ExxonMobil and Abu Dhabi's Murban crude from Mercuria for delivery to Vadinar (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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State refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) ​bought 5 million barrels of ​crude oil from West Africa ‌and Middle East via a tender this week, trade sources said on Friday.

IOC purchased Angola's Kissanje and Nemba crude for delivery to its Paradip refinery, the sources said.

The company also bought Nigeria's Usan crude from ‌ExxonMobil and Abu Dhabi's Murban crude from Mercuria for delivery to Vadinar.

IOC also purchased Murban crude from Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, for delivery to ​Chennai, the people said.

The West African cargoes traded at ‌premiums of around $4 a barrel to dated Brent, ​while ‌Murban cargoes were sold at flat to ‌a slight premium to dated Brent, they added.

 

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The companies ‌typically do ​not comment on ​their commercial sales.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Oil Indian Oil Corp Indian Oil Corporation Ltd West Asia Crude Oil

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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